COVID-19 cases spike in Belgium; govt poised for action

“Last year, in a situation like this, we would be locking down certain activities,” he said. "What we do today is keep everything open, using a vaccination passport or using masks.”

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that drastic restrictions were still out of the question.

“Bars and restaurants will remain open. Kids must go to school — it’s important. But maybe we will be going back to more face masks,” he told VRT network late Monday.

A complicating factor has emerged in the high virus transmission rate in primary schools.

The government research institute Sciensano found that more that 1 in 4 pupils there have antibodies to the virus. Although children generally do not get so ill that they have to be hospitalized, they can easily transmit the disease to others.

Similar discussions about possibly increasing anti-virus measures are being held in the Netherlands, where the government is seeking advice from experts on whether it needs to reintroduce pandemic restrictions amid sharply rising infection rates. The Netherlands has one of the fastest rising infection rates in Europe.

