COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

A man walks across an empty road during the fourth day of a city wide lock down in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving the coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

Credit: Uncredited

A man walks across an empty road during the fourth day of a city wide lock down in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving the coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
China has reported a more than doubling of new COVID-19 cases as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic

BEIJING (AP) — China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier.

A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which has previously kept the virus at bay after a deadly initial outbreak in early 2020.

Most of the new cases were in northeast China’s Jilin province, where 2,601 were reported. Smaller outbreaks have broken out around the country, including in the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for Covid-19 testing in a community in Changzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

A medical worker takes swab samples from a girl for the Covid-19 screening in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A medical worker takes swab samples from a girl for the Covid-19 screening in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A medical worker takes swab samples from a girl for the Covid-19 screening in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Residents get tested for the coronavirus at an outdoor facility on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. China's mainland reported 1,337 domestically transmitted COVID cases Monday across dozens of cities, part of a surge driven by the variant commonly known as "stealth omicron," with the vast majority of cases reported in far northeastern Jilin province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Residents get tested for the coronavirus at an outdoor facility on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. China's mainland reported 1,337 domestically transmitted COVID cases Monday across dozens of cities, part of a surge driven by the variant commonly known as "stealth omicron," with the vast majority of cases reported in far northeastern Jilin province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Residents get tested for the coronavirus at an outdoor facility on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. China's mainland reported 1,337 domestically transmitted COVID cases Monday across dozens of cities, part of a surge driven by the variant commonly known as "stealth omicron," with the vast majority of cases reported in far northeastern Jilin province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan

