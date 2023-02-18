Courthouse named for Harvard law professor who taught Obamas

Family members and supporters attended a ceremony Friday naming the Merced County courthouse to honor Charles James Ogletree Jr.'s contributions to law, education and civil rights, the Fresno Bee reported.

Ogletree, 70, represented Anita Hill when she accused Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1991, and he defended the late rapper Tupac Shakur in criminal and civil cases. He also fought unsuccessfully for reparations for members of Tulsa, Oklahoma's Black community who survived a 1921 race massacre by white people.