Court upholds Minnesota 'Clean Car Rule' tied to California

According to the California Air Resources Board, 17 states have chosen to link their emission standards to California's, which are stronger than federal regulations. Under the federal Clean Air Act, states generally must follow California's standards or default to the the federal standards. The issue further heated up after California last August went even further, putting itself on a strictest-in-the-nation path toward requiring that all new vehicles be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035.

That decision is forcing the other states to decide whether they now want to follow California down that path. Vermont, New York, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts and Delaware have either already adopted similar new rules, begun rulemaking or indicated interest in doing so. Colorado has decided not follow California's ban but has committed to continuing to grow its electrical vehicle market and to increase consumer access to more models.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals accepted the MPCA's arguments that the state would have to launch an entirely new rulemaking process to adopt California’s ban on new gasoline-powered vehicles. Agency officials said in court filings, legislative hearings and at a news conference with the governor last year that they had no immediate plans to do so, but they didn't rule it out, either.

An MPCA spokesman said the agency was working on a response to the court ruling.

Lambert said California's rules were never a good fit for Minnesota.

"This supply mandate run by California bureaucrats does not address the main hurdles in the way of getting consumers into electric vehicles," he said. "The state should be instituting an aggressive policy of building infrastructure and creating incentives for consumers to purchase this new technology."

Maintaining the Clean Car Rule was part of a broad framework for fighting climate change that Walz rolled out in September, and the governor affirmed his commitment to it in an interview earlier this month. Meanwhile, Democrats who now control both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature have made fighting climate change one of their top priorities for the current session. The House earlier this month passed a fast-track bill to put Minnesota on a path to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, and it's now awaiting a floor vote in the Senate.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Rathke contributed to this story from Marshfield, Vermont.