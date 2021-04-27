Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder.

The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury's 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder. It comes as a jury's finding that a former Minneapolis police office was guilty of murdering George Floyd has again focused national attention on police killing people of color.