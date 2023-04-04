Court throws out gas pipeline's West Virginia water permit

Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the project, is still aiming for a late 2023 in-service date. Spokesperson Natalie Cox said construction will proceed and the company would work with the state environmental agency "on a path forward to completing this critical infrastructure project safely and responsibly.”

Angie Rosser, who leads the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, praised "the common sense reflected in the court’s decision.”

“MVP has already gone too far in damaging West Virginia’s water resources, particularly in some of our most valuable mountain headwater systems,” Rosser said in a statement.

Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Terry Fletcher said the agency was reviewing the decision and declined comment.

Sen. Joe Manchin released a statement Tuesday saying the ruling would further delay the pipeline.

“It is infuriating to see the same 4th Circuit Court panel deal yet another setback for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project and once again side with activists who seem hell-bent on killing any fossil energy that will make our country energy independent and secure,” he said.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court signed off on Virginia’s water quality certification for the pipeline last week.