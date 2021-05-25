Court rules UK surveillance breached European rights law

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights upheld a ruling by the court's lower chamber that found some aspects of British surveillance regimes violated provisions in the European Convention on Human Rights aimed at safeguarding Europeans’ rights to privacy.

The court's 17 judges unanimously agreed that there wasn’t enough independent scrutiny of processes used by British intelligence services to sift through data and communications intercepted in bulk, resulting in violations of the right to privacy and freedom of expression.