Court rejects Missouri AG's requests in 1979 killings case

The Missouri Court of Appeals also denied Attorney General Eric Schmitt's request to cancel the hearing for Kevin Strickland, who has been in prison for the killings since 1979 and has always maintained that he's innocent.

Schmitt asked the court to recuse all judges in Jackson County, which includes a large part of Kansas City, because he argued that they have shown a bias in favor of Strickland. The court didn't explain its ruling, which Schmitt plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court, according to his spokesman, Chris Nuelle, KCUR reported.