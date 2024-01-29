Court orders China Evergrande property developer to liquidate after it failed to reach debt deal

Evergrande was granted a brief reprieve in December after it said it was attempting to “refine” a new debt restructuring plan of more than $300 billion in liabilities.

Fergus Saurin, a lawyer representing an ad hoc group of creditors, said Monday he was not surprised by the outcome.

“The company has failed to engage with us. There has been a history of last-minute engagement which has gone nowhere,” he said.

Saurin said that his team had been working in good faith in the entire process and that Evergrande “only has itself to blame for being wound up.”

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, is one of many property firms that ran into trouble when Chinese regulators cracked down on excessive borrowing in the real estate sector.

The company first defaulted on its financial obligations in 2021, just over a year after Beijing clamped down on lending to property developers in an effort to cool a property bubble.