Court dismisses lawsuit seeking House elections this year

U.S. District Judge David Novak, joined by two colleagues, ruled that Paul Goldman, a longtime Democratic Party activist, lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit. Goldman had argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

The 2021 elections were supposed to be the first held under constitutionally required redistricting under the 2020 census. But because the census results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state held elections under the old legislative boundaries; new maps weren’t finalized until December. Goldman argued that has deprived Virginians of their constitutional voting rights, violating the “one man, one vote” principle outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court