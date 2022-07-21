Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court," Ricky Martin's legal team said in a statement.

When the restraining order was issued, the Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero said the order stated that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quoted the order as saying that they broke up two months earlier but that the petitioner said Martin did not accept the separation and had been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times. The AP didn't obtained a copy of the order.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin's legal team said Thursday. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The singer is expected to perform concert Friday and Saturday with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.