Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings

However, California has such a large market share that any actions Amazon takes to comply with Proposition 65 could have a much wider impact on consumers, said Rachel Doughty, a plaintiff's attorney in the suit.

“That could look like removal of products containing carcinogens or reproductive toxins from Amazon’s site, or Amazon taking measures to ensure that a warning is provided ... so consumers can take steps to avoid exposure to such chemicals,” Doughty said in an email.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2019 by a judge who found Amazon was protected by a section of the federal Communications Decency Act that shields websites from liability for content posted by other parties.

In March, however, a state appeals court said Amazon doesn't merely act as a place for retailers to list their available merchandise but actively stores, sells and ships them.

A drugstore that sold the same creams would be required to issue Proposition 65 warnings, the ruling said.