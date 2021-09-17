County board may announce action on Arizona Senate subpoena

The agenda says the board may take action “regarding the election and compliance with the Senate subpoena and litigation.”

The threat by Brnovich puts massive financial pressure on the board to turn over the items the Senate says it needs as it prepares to release the election recount next Friday. The so-called forensic audit was prompted by unsupported claims by former President Donald Trump that he lost in Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

No evidence of fraud has been found in any states after a series of lawsuits filed by Trump backers or reviews by election officials. But Republicans who lead the Senate say a deep dive is needed to look at all aspects of the election, and its contractors did a hand-recount of all 2.1 million ballots, took possession of vote-counting machines, computer servers and huge amounts of data handed over by the county under earlier subpoenas.

County officials, including the four Republicans and one Democrat on the elected board, have stood by the accuracy of their vote count, and outside reviews done by certified election auditors back them up. They said the Senate's vote review funded by pro-Trump donors is being run by incompetent grifters hired by the Senate.

The company hired by the Senate to oversee the election review, Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, has no prior election review or auditing experience. Its CEO is Doug Logan, a Trump supporter who has promoted conspiracy theories about the election.

Fann first issued a subpoena late last year as Trump and his allies were looking for materials to support their false claims of election irregularities before President Joe Biden’s victory was formally certified in January. The county fought the subpoenas in court and lost, and ended up handing over its vote-counting machines, servers and huge amounts of data.

The new subpoena seeking the computer routers was issued in July. Cyber Ninjas and the other contractors hired to review the Phoenix-area general election said they needed the requested materials to complete their final audit report.

The Senate and Cyber Ninjas have themselves fought in court over whether they need to turn over records of the election review to a watchdog group and the Arizona Republic newspaper. The Senate was ordered to release its records and mainly complied. The state Supreme Court earlier this week upheld lower court decisions that said records held by Cyber Ninjas and other contractors conducting the audit must be made public.

The audit that began in April was originally set to take about 60 days, but there have been repeated delays. Most recently, Cyber Ninjas canceled plans to submit its report last month saying several of its team members contracted COVID-19 and had serious symptoms.

Other Republican-controlled battleground states are also considering or starting reviews of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election wins. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania GOP senators pressed ahead with conducting their own “forensic investigation” of the election.

Caption FILE - In this March 30, 2016, file photo, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chairman Clint Hickman, left, and Supervisor Andrew Kunasek talk privately as Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell and Maricopa County Elections Director Karen Osborne are questioned during a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting in Phoenix. The board that oversees Arizona's most populous county has scheduled a special meeting Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, where members may announce whether they will comply with a state Senate subpoena to hand over its computer routers for examination by contractors conducting an unprecedented partisan review of 2020 election results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, second from left, is met by Clint Hickman, left, vice chairman of Arizona's 4th District, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, as he arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The board that oversees Arizona's most populous county has scheduled a special meeting Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, where members may announce whether they will comply with a state Senate subpoena to hand over its computer routers for examination by contractors conducting an unprecedented partisan review of 2020 election results. ( AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate told a judge Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, that the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state's most populous county will be released to the public next week. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York