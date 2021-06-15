Costly frost in France attributed to climate change

The result was an estimated 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in economic damage described by French officials as “probably the greatest agricultural catastrophe of the beginning of the 21st century.”

The researchers calculated that while severe April frosts in the region have become less likely due to the 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2-degrees Fahrenheit) of man-made global warming that's already occurred, the earlier growing season means such costly chills are now 60% more likely.

Co-author Robert Vautard, a senior scientist at the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace in France, said a further warming to 2 C (3.6 F) above pre-industrial times would increase the probability of damaging frosts by a further 40%.

“In the future, we will not be concerned with April frosts, but with March frosts,” he said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate news at: https://apnews.com/hub/Climate

FILE - In this Dec.6, 2017 file photo, vineyards are pictured in Villevenard, in the Champagne region, eastern France. Scientists say damaging frost that caused significant economic loss to France’s central winegrowing region this year was made more likely by climate change. A report released Tuesday, June 15, 2021 by a group of researchers who study the link between global warming and weather events suggests that the intense April 6-8 frost in France was particularly damaging due to a preceding warm period in March.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus