Corum's 3 TDs help No. 25 Michigan rout N. Illinois 63-10

The Wolverines changed up a bit on the fifth possession, scoring on an 87-yard pass from Cade McNamara to Cornelius Johnson - the third-longest passing play in school history - to lead 35-3 at the half.

The Wolverines switched quarterbacks at halftime, putting in J.J. McCarthy, but he hadn't thrown a pass when Corum scored on a 49-yard run to increase the margin to 42-3. Michigan used six quarterbacks in the game.

While Michigan hadn’t played Northern Illinois since a 33-17 victory in 2005, there was still an element of revenge for the Wolverines. Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi led Michigan State to a 27-23 win in Ann Arbor last season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan's a lot better than a Mid-American Conference team that just gave up 50 points to Wyoming. That shouldn't be a surprise, but the Wolverines have had some tough times against the MAC in recent years.

The Huskies won their opener at Georgia Tech and led Wyoming in the last two minutes, but the Big House was a step too far. Even on a sleepy Saturday - the late-arriving Michigan student section didn't show up at all - Northern Illinois was overmatched in every part of the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines are likely to move into the top 20 after taking apart a team that does have a road win against a Power Five opponent. However, the game was so lopsided, voters might have a hard time taking it seriously.

UP NEXT

Huskies: host Maine next Saturday.

Wolverines: host Rutgers next Saturday to begin Big Ten play.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates his 87-yard touchdown reception with Joel Honigford (84) in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) dives over the line for a one-yard touchdown run against Northern Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)