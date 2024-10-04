Correction: Uranium Transport-Navajo story

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story published July 30, 2024, about the transportation of uranium ore across the Navajo Nation, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a 2012 tribal law bans transport of the ore. The law says the tribe generally opposes transport of radioactive material across its land and sets conditions that companies would have to meet if they wanted to haul it on the reservation.
