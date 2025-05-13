Correction: Trump Tariffs-Soybean Farmers story

WAVERLY, Minn. (AP) — In a story published May 13, 2025, about soybean farmers and tariffs, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Minnesota farmer Dan Glessing and his wife have three kids. They have four.
