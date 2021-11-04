EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip

Last month, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the body to “intensify EU-Taiwan political relations.” The non-binding resolution also called for changing the name of the representative office in Taiwan to the European Union Office in Taiwan, and to establish a bilateral investment agreement with the island.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke out against the visit Thursday, saying it "urges the European side to correct its mistakes and not to send any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as to avoid serious impact on China-EU relations.”

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing that “the fact that Taiwan is part of China cannot be changed.”

The visit comes amid growing support among Western countries for the democratic island, which China claims as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and rising negative perceptions toward Beijing.

China has sent an increasing number of fighter jets toward the island in a prolonged campaign of military harassment since at least last year, when Taiwan began publicly releasing the data.

Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng contributed to this report.

This story was first published on November 4, 2021. It was updated on November 6, 2021 to correct the number of parliamentarians in the delegation. There were seven, not 13. The story also incorrectly used the pronoun “she” in referring to Raphael Glucksmann, the head of the delegation. Glucksmann is male.