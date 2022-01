Justices to weigh limits on reach of Clean Water Act

No other justice joined Kennedy's writing, and four conservatives wrote that they would allow regulation only if there was a continuous surface connection from the wetlands to the lake, river or stream. There is no such connection on the Sackett's property.

Among the four were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. They now have three colleagues on the right, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, who took Kennedy's seat when he retired in 2018.

Jon Devine, director of federal water policy at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the court had agreed to hear a case that could “gut our ability to protect wetlands and other waters. It’s a threat to the clean water our communities depend on for drinking, swimming, fishing and other uses.”

In 2005, the Sacketts paid $23,000 for a .63-acre lot near the lake. They decided to start building a modest, three-bedroom home early in 2007.

They had filled part of the property with rocks and soil, in preparation for construction, when federal officials showed up and ordered a halt in the work. The case bounced around the courts for more than a decade.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the EPA's determination in August, finding that the agency was right to conclude that swampy areas on the Sacketts' property were 300 feet from the lake and 30 feet from an unnamed waterway that flows into the lake.

The Sacketts' own consultant had similarly advised them years ago that their property contains wetlands.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Homebuilders are supporting the Sacketts at the Supreme Court.

Separately, in 2015 Michael Sackett pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of an underage girl and served less than a year in prison.

__

This story was first published on January 24, 2022. It was updated on January 25, 2022, to correct the name of the Natural Resources Defense Council. It is not the National Resources Defense Council.