Correction: Oregon-Marijuana story

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published December 16, 2021, about Oregon’s efforts to combat illegal marijuana production, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program was established in December 2021. The program was created in 2018 and was expanded in December 2021.
In Other News
1
North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed...
2
Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound abruptly in 2nd inning because of arm...
3
Trump won't be at the GOP's first presidential debate. But his presence...
4
ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU...
5
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that...