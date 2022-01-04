NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched space telescope

Considered Hubble's successor, Webb will attempt to hunt down light from the universe's first stars and galaxies, created 13.7 billion years ago.

“This is a really big moment," project manager Bill Ochs told the control team in Baltimore. "We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but getting the sunshield out and deployed is really, really big.”

Engineers spent years redoing and tweaking the shade. At one point, dozens of fasteners fell off during a vibration test. That made Tuesday's success all the sweeter, since nothing like this had ever been attempted before in space.

“First time and we nailed it," engineer Alphonso Stewart told reporters.

