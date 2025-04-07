Army enlists 3 active duty soldiers ousted for refusing COVID-19 vaccine, corrects other numbers

Army officials said they mistakenly provided the wrong number to The Associated Press when asked repeatedly over the past week how many soldiers have come back to the service since Trump’s order.

“The numbers provided were soldiers who rejoined the National Guard after the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which rescinded the COVID-19 mandate — not for Soldiers who rejoined after the EO,” the Army said in a statement Thursday. “The Army is committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and transparency. We regret this error.”

The three active duty soldiers reenlisted by the Army is still more than all of the other services. None of the others has brought in any service members under the new plan.

All, however, are reaching out to former troops who were discharged for refusing to obey a lawful order to take the vaccine.

The Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Navy set up new websites on Monday to provide information for service members looking to reenlist. And they are sending letters and emails and making calls to those who were discharged.

Trump has argued that the vaccine mandate wrongly pushed troops out and suggested that many would return. In an executive order signed a week after he took office, Trump said the vaccine mandate cost the military “some of our best people” and he vowed to “rehire every patriot who was fired from the military with … backpay.”

Those who may have been attracted by the offer of back pay will likely get far less money than they initially thought when Trump announced his plan. Under the details of the Pentagon offer, any wages earned during their time as civilians would be deducted from the back pay total, along with other payments they may have received.

The Pentagon made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory in August 2021 for all service members, including those in the National Guard and Reserve. Then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said getting the vaccine was critical to maintaining a healthy, ready force. The Pentagon dropped the mandate in January 2023.

It comes as the Pentagon last week formally increased the new minimum service commitment from two to four years for those discharged for refusing a lawful order to take the vaccine.

A Feb. 7 memo sent to the secretaries of the military services said troops would be required to sign up for two years. But a memo signed April 1 by Jules Hurst III, who is doing the job of defense undersecretary for personnel, said “reinstatement will not be afforded to those who are unwilling or unable to return to active service or active status, as applicable, for four years.”

According to the new memo, there is an exception for anyone who would have been eligible for retirement within two years of the date they were originally discharged. Those service members also can reenlist for at least two years.

Roughly 8,200 troops were discharged for refusing to obey the vaccine order. They have been allowed to rejoin since 2023, but that did not include any back pay. Just 113 reenlisted.

The Army and Marine Corps have been sending out emails, texts and phone calls to service members for several weeks. The Navy and the Air Force had been waiting for the additional guidance.

The Army did not have estimates on how much it has given the soldiers in total back pay.

Those eligible for back pay could get an amount that includes their basic salary, bonus payments, cost-of-living allowances and some health benefit costs. But that total will be reduced by any wages, veterans benefits, separation payments, debts and other amounts that were earned during that time.

Everyone who wants to reenlist must meet all military standards, including health, fitness and moral requirements. Service members have until Feb. 28, 2026, to seek reinstatement.

___

This story was first published on April 7, 2025. It was updated on April 10, 2025, to correct, based on corrected numbers provided by the Army, how many soldiers have rejoined the service since Trump's executive order. Three active duty soldiers have reenlisted but no reservists. The Army had said more than 20 reservists reenlisted.