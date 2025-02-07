How many hostages are left in Gaza?

Hamas freed six Israelis on Saturday in the last scheduled release of living hostages by the militant group under the current stage of a ceasefire agreement with Israel
Updated 27 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas freed six Israelis on Saturday in the last scheduled release of living hostages by the militant group under the current stage of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In all, a total of 33 Israelis are being freed during this stage — including eight who are dead. Five Thai hostages have also been freed separately. Sixty-three hostages, including the body of a soldier held since 2014, remain in Gaza.

The remains of four Israeli hostages have been returned in a transfer that was marred when Hamas handed over the wrong body for Shiri Bibas, an Israeli mother of two young boys abducted by militants. After a tense standoff, her remains were returned and identified early Saturday.

The final four sets of remains are expected to be returned in the coming days.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. More than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed in the ensuing conflict, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Israel is releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees during the first phase of the ceasefire in exchange for the hostages.

Here are details on the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023:

Total captured: 251

Hostages released in exchanges or other deals: 141, of whom 4 were dead

Hostages still in captivity: 62, of whom Israel has declared 35 to be dead

Hostages in captivity who are soldiers: 13, of whom Israel has declared 7 to be dead

Bodies of hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 40

Hostages rescued alive: 8

Non-Israelis still in captivity: 5 ( 3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian), of whom 2 (1 Thai and 1 Nepalese) are believed to still be alive

Separately:

Hostages released who were held before Oct. 7, 2023: 2

Meanwhile, Israel retrieved the body of one soldier held in Gaza since he was killed in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. The body of a second soldier killed in 2014 remains in Gaza.

___

This story has been updated to correct the number of hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, who remain in captivity. It is 62, not 61. It also corrects the number of those in captivity Israel has declared dead. The number is 35.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Israeli hostages Eliya Cohen, left, and Omer Shem Tov are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli hostage Omer Wenkert, centre, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen, centre, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli hostage Omer Shem, centre, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli hostages Tal Shoham left, and Avera Mengisto are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafa, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man holds a teddy bear at the so-called 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, after the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, were handed over by Palestinian militant groups to the Red Cross in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman reacts as a convoy carrying the coffins containing the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, just handed over by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, drives by a road near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman holds two children at "Hostages Square" in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, after Palestinian militant groups handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, to the Red Cross in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An Israeli soldier holds his cellphone as he walks into "Hostages Square" in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, as Palestinian militant groups hand over the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, to the Red Cross in Gaza.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman reacts at the so-called 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, as the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, are handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A militant stands next to the coffins containing the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children before their are handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinian fighters stand next to a coffin containing the body of Oded Lifshitz, one of four Israeli hostages, to hand it over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Kfir Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Ariel Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shiri Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by Hostage's Family Forum shows Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostage's Family Forum via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israelis watch on a live broadcast as the first two of six hostages to be released in Gaza by Palestinian militants are handed over to the Red Cross, in 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israelis watch on a live broadcast as the first two of six hostages to be released in Gaza by Palestinian militants are handed over to the Red Cross, in 'Hostages Square' in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

