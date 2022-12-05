Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

In 1964, Lapierre drew on archived material to co-author with American writer Larry Collins a recounting of the liberation of the French capital in August 1944. The book — “Is Paris Burning?” — was made into a movie by French filmmaker Rene Clement. Gore Vidal and Francis Ford Coppola were listed among a group of screenplay writers.

Lapierre was born in 1931 in the western French city of Chatelaillon to a diplomat father and a mother who had worked as a journalist. In the 1950s, Lapierre worked as a journalist and a foreign correspondent for Paris-Match. He lived most of his life in the French Riviera town of Ramatuelle with Conchon-Lapierre, his wife of 56 years.

Lapierre had a special bond with India and spent a lot of time in Kolkata, a city that was nicknamed “The City of Joy” after his 1985 novel with that title. The book, which chronicled the life of a rickshaw puller in a Kolkata slum, was adapted by Roland Joffé into a 1992 film.

He also donated generously to several charities engaged in humanitarian work in Kolkata.

Two of his other books —“Freedom at Midnight” and “Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Disaster” — were histories of events in India. Lapierre was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2008.