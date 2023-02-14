Brandon Maxwell goes back to basics on Valentine's Day

“While the color palette may suggest that it’s dark and the music was quite bombastic, it’s deeply rooted in joy for me,” Maxwell said in a backstage interview.

One of the best looks from the show was a two-piece cropped suit ensemble with a skinny belt around the waist. Other looks varied from long, slouchy textured knitwear in brown and white, cozy enough to sleep in, and a three-piece leathery burgundy look that hung off the model.

Celebrities in attendance on Tuesday morning included Lea Michele, Natalia Bryant, Ashley Biden, Bethann Hardison and Huma Abedin.

During the final walk, the models held hands in solidarity and strutted down the runway together. But then something else happened, too: A handful of Maxwell’s garment sewers also walked out to roaring applause.

Maxwell said acknowledging the team behind the clothes is important because some members have been part of the brand since the beginning and he’s proud of the work they’ve done together.

“I think that New York fashion is not just the designers that you see,” he said. So many people behind the scenes “are really the real stars of it.”

—-

This story first moved on Feb. 14, 2023, and was updated on Feb. 15, 2023 to correct a misidentification of an attendee. Ashley Biden attended the show, not Ella Emhoff.

