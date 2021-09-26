UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s Brexit departure from the European Union last year.

Several countries, including the United States and Germany, also are experiencing a shortage of truck drivers. The problem has been especially visible in Britain, where it has contributed to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.

After weeks of mounting pressure, the U.K.'s Conservative government announced Saturday that it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help prevent a Christmas without turkey or toys for many British families. The government said it would issue 5,000 three-month visas for truck drivers starting in October, and another 5,500 for poultry workers.

Industry groups welcomed the new visa plan, although the British Retail Consortium said it was “too little, too late.”

Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the announcement was “the equivalent of throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”

Caption A member of staff directs drivers in a queue for fuel at a closed Sainsbury's petrol station in south London, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. In a U-turn, Britain says it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have caused empty supermarket shelves, long lines at gas stations and shuttered petrol pumps. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Caption Motorists queue to fill their cars at a Sainsbury's fuel station in Ashford, England, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps. The government says it is“looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems.” The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of European Union workers following Britain’s departure from the bloc. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller