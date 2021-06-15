Jared Kushner has book deal, publication expected in 2022

In April 2020, less than two months into the pandemic, Kushner labeled the White House response a “great success story," dismissed “the eternal lockdown crowd” and also said: “I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again."

The signing of Kushner comes during an ongoing debate within the book industry over which Trump officials, notably Trump himself, can be taken on without starting a revolt at the publishing house. Hundreds of Simon & Schuster employees and thousands from outside the company signed a petition this spring condemning the publisher’s decision to sign up former Vice President Mike Pence.

At a Simon & Schuster town hall in May, employees confronted CEO Jonathan Karp, who responded that he felt the company had a mission to hear opposing sides of political debates. He also said that he did not want to publish Trump, who issued his 2015 book “Crippled America” through the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, because he didn't think the former president would provide an honest account of his time in office.

Trump issued a statement last week that he was “writing like crazy” and had turned down two offers “from the most unlikely of publishers,” a claim widely disputed within the industry.

___

This story was first published on June 15, 2021. It was updated on June 16, 2021 to correct that a petition protesting a book deal for former Vice President Mike Pence was signed by hundreds of Simon & Schuster employees, not thousands.