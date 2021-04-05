X

Correction: Big Tree-No More story

Nation & World
In a story April 5, 2021, about a sugar maple tree being removed, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the manager of American Forests’ National Champion Trees program

KENSINGTON, N.H. (AP) — In a story April 5, 2021, about a sugar maple tree being removed, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the manager of American Forests’ National Champion Trees program. It should be Rose Tileston, not Rose Tileson. This story also clarifies that Braxton should be Buxton on second reference. Janet Buxton's name was spelled correctly on first reference.

