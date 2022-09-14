Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, man

But prosecutors said they doubted they could obtain a conviction on the charge because the victim was dead.

Sage, who passed the sentence on Broderick, expressed sympathy with their anger.

“I wish I could bring you justice,” Sage said. “But the truth is, the loss you’re suffering, there’s nothing I can do to make that loss go away. It’s the best we can do in the system we have, and it’s never enough. My heart goes out to you. Three beautiful, wonderful people — I see their lives shine on through all of you. I hope that at some point you can find some peace.”

This story was first published on Sept. 14. It was updated on Sept. 15 to correct that Broderick rammed his vehicle into ex-wife’s vehicle and shot the three people inside, not that he rammed into her house and shot the three inside it.

Combined Shape Caption Charlene Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of her daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Sara Diggins Credit: Sara Diggins Combined Shape Caption Charlene Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of her daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Sara Diggins Credit: Sara Diggins

