Correa, Astros clinch AL West, open playoffs vs White Sox

Tampa Bay, which has already clinched the top seed in the AL playoffs, put runners on first and second with no outs in the ninth but didn't score.

Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 to snap a 43-game on-base streak, which tied Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest such string in MLB history among players 20 or younger.

Yuli Gurriel singled to start Houston’s fourth and Kyle Tucker walked. Correa followed with his towering shot that smashed off the wall in left field to put the Astros up 3-0 against Ryan Yarbrough (9-7).

The charismatic shortstop put a hand to his ear to encourage the crowd as the rounded third base on the home run trot.

Lance McCullers (13-5) didn’t allow a hit until Ji-Man Choi singled to start the sixth. There were two outs in the inning when Brandon Lowe homered on a ball to right field that sailed just inside the foul pole to cut the lead to 3-2.

Kendall Graveman plunked Mike Zunino to start the eighth and he was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Kiermaier. Lowe struck out and catcher Martín Maldonado threw a dart to second base to allow Correa to tag Kiermaier as he slid into second to end the inning.

Ryan Pressly allowed a leadoff walk in the ninth and Franco reached on an error by second baseman Jose Altuve. Nelson Cruz grounded into a double play, and pinch-hitter Yandy Díaz grounded out to end it and give Pressly his 26th save.

Tampa Bay opener Collin McHugh allowed one hit in a scoreless first before Yarbrough took over. He permitted four hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

McCullers retired the first nine batters he faced before walking Lowe to start the fourth. He was erased when Franco grounded into a forceout for the second out. The Astros got the third out when Franco was caught stealing second base. He was initially ruled safe, but the Astros challenged the call, and it was overturned.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Matt Wisler (finger) was activated from the injured list Thursday. ... LHP Ryan Sherriff was optioned to Triple-A Durham to open a roster spot.

Astros: RHP Zack Greinke (sore neck) allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday night. ... Graveman was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday. ... RHP Peter Solomon was optioned to Sugar Land to make room on the roster for Graveman.

UP NEXT

Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.44 ERA) opposes the Yankees' Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.85) in the opener of a three-game series at New York on Friday night.

Astros: Houston hasn’t set its rotation for a weekend series against Oakland. LHP Sean Manaea (10-10, 3.94) will start for the Athletics in the opener Friday night.

___

