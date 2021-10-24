Corral leads No. 12 Mississippi over Orgeron, LSU 31-17

Henry Parrish Jr. scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and Jerrion Ealy ran for a 36-yard score for Mississippi. The Rebels had 470 yards of total offense, with Snoop Conner running for 117 yards on 14 carries. Dontario Drummond had a game-high eight catches for 93 yards.

LSU led 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price, but managed only 51 yards of total offense during the 31-point outburst by Ole Miss.

Reserve quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers and Cade Davis added a 47-yard field goal in the final eight minutes.

TAKEAWAYS

LSU: The Orgeron era, which includes a 2019 national title, still has an opportunity to finish above the .500 mark overall with a strong November run that includes three home games. He is 49-18 in six seasons at LSU. It was Orgeron’s first loss to Ole Miss while at LSU. ... After rushing for 321 yards in the previous week’s win against Florida, the Tigers struggled to rush for 77 yards, including 53 from Davis-Price.

Ole Miss: The win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Tigers and kept Mississippi in line for extensive team and individual honors. ... After a sluggish opening quarter, the Rebels dominated defensively, forcing three turnovers with five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Seven teams with one loss, including the Rebels, were ranked in the No. 4 through No. 15 slots this week, so Ole Miss did nothing to hurt itself. A solid win in a historic rivalry should keep the Rebels in position to merit consideration a Top 10 slot.

UP NEXT

LSU: An open date precedes a road trip to No. 4 Alabama on Nov. 6.

Ole Miss: The Rebels visit No. 19 Auburn on Saturday.

Caption Former Mississippi quarterback Eli Manning Eli Manning leads the team through The Grove during the traditional "Walk of Champions" in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The school will retire his number during a halftime ceremony of an NCAA college football game against LSU. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Credit: Thomas Wells Credit: Thomas Wells

Caption Former Mississippi quarterback Eli Manning and his children get together for a photograph around the "10" yard mark that has been painted red in his honor at Jerry Hollingsworth Field in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The school will retire his number during a halftime ceremony of an NCAA college football game against LSU. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Credit: Thomas Wells Credit: Thomas Wells

Caption LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) follows the block of guard Ed Ingram (70) and dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) hands off to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Former Mississippi quarterback Eli Manning makes his way across Jerry Hollingsworth Field in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The school will retire his number during a halftime ceremony of an NCAA college football game against LSU. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Credit: Thomas Wells Credit: Thomas Wells