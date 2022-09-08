Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts. They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days.

Moorman’s sister Mariah Moorman had said her brother’s phone last pinged near the pond about 12:40 a.m. on July 7, a few hours after he was seen. She said her brother often went night fishing.

"As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing," she told The Indianapolis Star at the time. "That's what he told my sister. It's not odd. He does it all the time."