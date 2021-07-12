Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site

The news release late Sunday from Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz said he and his chief of staff Isidoro Lopez, who also received a vaccine against COVID-19, came down with flu-like symptoms earlier in the day and later tested positive for the virus.

“Staff and others who have been in close contact with them will be getting tested between today and tomorrow,” the news release said. The statement also said Diaz and Lopez would be isolating and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.