Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

Lundqvist became third Rangers goalie to have his jersey retired, joining Ed Giacomin (1) and Mike Richter (35). Brian Leetch (2), Harry Howell (3), Rod Gilbert (7), Andy Bathgate (9), Adam Graves (9), Vic Hadfield (11), Mark Messier (11), and Jean Ratelle (19) also have been honored.

“I'm so happy I get an opportunity to say thank you to all the amazing in here and around this great city," said Lundqvist, who was interrupted with more chants of “Hen-rik!” during his speech. "You have supported me throughout my great career. It's been an amazing experience and its given me so much joy.”

Lundqvist was joined for the ceremony by his parents Peter and Eva, twin brother Joel, sister Gabriela, wife Therese, daughters Charlise and Juli. Richter, Leetch, Graves and Messier were also in attendance. Current Rangers players sat on the bench during the ceremony, all wearing No. 30 jerseys and Lundqvist’s name on the back. Wild players, including former teammate Mats Zuccarello were also present.

Lundqvist appeared in five All-Sar games and is sixth in NHL history in wins. He also holds the Rangers’ franchise records for victories (459), playoff wins (61), shutouts (64) and games played (887). He currently serves as a studio analyst on MSG Networks’ pregame and postgame shows.

He was presented with a Rangers-themed electric guitar painted by Dave Gunnarson — the Swedish artist who painted many masks Lundqvist used during his career — and presented by tennis great John McEnroe, a framed collection of 74 pucks from his each of his regular season and playoff shutouts, three bottles of wine from Vineyard 36, and a custom Louis Vuitton steamer trunk with his No. 30 on it.

“People that know me and played with me know that I was pretty intense,” Lundqvist said. "I didn't talk much. ... Teammates learned pretty quickly that a conversation with me on a game day, that would be a pretty short conversation.

“The highs were high, but the lows were low and there was not much in between. That's how I choose to live my life for the past 20 years, and 15 here in New York, never really changed. Playing well and trying to help the team win, that was so important to me. Was it extreme? Probably. Was it healthy? Only when we were winning. That contrast I felt between winning and losing really pushed me throughout my career."

Lundqvist also spoke with media hours before the ceremony, joined by his wife, Therese, and daughters, along with Rangers general manager and president Chris Drury and former GM and president Glen Sather — now a senior advisor.

“I can honestly say knowing Hank and playing with Hank that he’s given me the easiest answer I’ll ever have. We want to be like Hank,’’ Drury said. “His desire, his determination, his will to win … his commitment to the community and the city. He is the gold standard of what a New York Ranger is.”

Sather recalled seeing Lundqvist play in Gothenburg, Sweden, back in 2004, a year before he joined the Rangers.

“I said, this is ‘the next one.’ Sather said. “I’d only seen him one game. There was something about him, the way he electrified the crowd. His poise. The way he conducted himself.”

Lundqvist is the first Rangers player to have his number retired since Hadfield on Dec. 2, 2018.

___

Freelance writer Allan Kreda contributed to this report.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist waves to the crowd before an NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson Caption Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist waves to the crowd before an NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Caption Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, center, watches as his number is retired before an NHL hockey game between the Rangers and the Minnesota Wild Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in New York. . He was joined by four former Rangers who have also had their number retired, left to right, Mark Messier, Mike Richter, Adam Graves and Brian Leetch. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson Caption Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, center, watches as his number is retired before an NHL hockey game between the Rangers and the Minnesota Wild Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in New York. . He was joined by four former Rangers who have also had their number retired, left to right, Mark Messier, Mike Richter, Adam Graves and Brian Leetch. (AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson

Caption The New York Rangers retire number 30 of former goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, far left, before an NHL hockey game between the Rangers and the Minnesota Wild Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in New York. He was joined on the ice by four former Rangers who have also had their number retired, left to right, Mike Richter, Mark Messier, Adam Graves and Brian Leetch.(AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson Caption The New York Rangers retire number 30 of former goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, far left, before an NHL hockey game between the Rangers and the Minnesota Wild Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in New York. He was joined on the ice by four former Rangers who have also had their number retired, left to right, Mike Richter, Mark Messier, Adam Graves and Brian Leetch.(AP Photo/John Munson) Credit: John Munson Credit: John Munson