Cornered in Ukraine, Putin ditches annual news conference

“Although questions are almost certainly usually vetted in advance, the cancellation is likely due to increasing concerns about the prevalence of anti-war feeling in Russia,” it said. “Kremlin officials are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by unsanctioned discussion about the ‘special military operation.’”

Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying that it's aimed to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the country, citing NATO's refusal to offer Russia guarantees that Ukraine wouldn't be invited to join the alliance. Ukraine and much of the world denounced the Russian attack on its neighbor as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Putin and his officials hoped to rout the Ukrainian military in a few days, but a fierce Ukrainian resistance quickly derailed those plans. After a botched attempt to quickly capture the Ukrainian capital, the Russian troops pulled back from areas around Kyiv in March.

In September, Ukraine won back large swaths of land in the northeastern Kharkiv region, and last month it reclaimed control of the strategic southern port city of Kherson.

A mobilization of 300,000 reservists that Putin ordered in September so far has failed to reverse battlefield fortunes for Russia. The mobilization order has prompted hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee abroad to avoid recruitment, and those who have been called up reported glaring shortages of key equipment and supplies.

In a rare acknowledgement last week that the campaign in Ukraine is taking longer than he anticipated, Putin admitted that wrapping up his “special military operation” could be a “lengthy process.” At the same time, he continued to claim that the campaign was going according to plan and will achieve its goals.

The Kremlin has muzzled any criticism of its action in Ukraine from the liberal anti-war camp, shutting critical media outlets and criminalizing the spread of any information that differs from the official view. But it has faced an increasingly vocal criticism from Russian hardliners who have denounced the president as weak and indecisive and called for ramping up strikes on Ukraine.

Amid a string of military setbacks in Ukraine, Putin spiked another annual fixture, a televised call-in show in which he takes questions from the public to nurture his father-of-the-nation image.

Putin also so far has failed to deliver the televised state-of-the-nation address to parliament, a speech he's obliged by the country's constitution to deliver each year.

The Kremlin hasn't set a date for Putin's address.