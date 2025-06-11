Corinne Bailey Rae's first children's book, 'Put Your Records On,' draws upon her musical past

NEW YORK (AP) — Corinne Bailey Rae is working on a children's picture book that draws upon her early memories of music.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has a deal with Rocky Pond Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, for “Put Your Records On.” Named for her signature hit and illustrated by Gillian Eilidh O’Mara, the book is scheduled to come out March 3, 2026, and tells the story of a young girl's initiation into her great aunt's record collection.