Corey Perry signs with the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers signed Corey Perry on Monday for the remainder of the season, adding the veteran winger to the hottest team in the NHL nearly two months since the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract for unacceptable conduct.

Perry, 38, signed a a pro-rated deal for the league minimum $775,000 plus performance bonuses. He's expected to join the team for practice right away, though his on-ice return could come in early February following the All-Star break.

Neither the team nor Perry revealed details of exactly what occurred to lead to the termination. He and the Players' Association have until next week to decide whether to file a grievance to recoup some of the money.

Perry apologized and said he was seeking help for alcohol abuse. He recently met with commissioner Gary Bettman but was never prohibited by the league to sign with another club.

A Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim in 2007, Perry is in his 19th season. He reached the Cup Final three years in a row with three different teams from 2020-22.

The Oilers have won 13 games in a row, a record among teams based in Canada. They're 23-6 since firing coach Jay Woodcroft and replacing him with Kris Knoblauch, vaulting from near the bottom of the standings to third place in the Pacific Division and on track to make the playoffs.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

