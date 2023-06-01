Corbin Carroll lifts Diamondbacks past Rockies for share of NL West lead

Kyle Davies pitched 5 1/3 innings for Arizona. He gave up seven hits and three runs, walked one and struck out four.

COMING AND GOING

Colorado’s Jurickson Profar had his 37-game on-base streak come to an end. Marte’s walk in the sixth extended his career-best on-base streak to 30 games.

EARLY OUT

Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Banister was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. Plate umpire Marvin Hudson had called Pavin Smith out on strikes with two on to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: DH Charlie Blackmon was activated from the bereavement list before the game. OF Kris Bryant (left heel bruise) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday. The Rockies also activated RHP Noah Davis (right elbow inflammation), who had been on the injured list since April 30, and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque.

NEXT

Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.72), originally scheduled to start Thursday’s game, instead opens the series at Kansas City on Friday. Fellow RHP Jordan Lyles (0-9, 7.30) starts for the Royals.

Diamondbacks: Host NL East-leading Atlanta on Friday to open a three-game series. RHP Merrill Kelly (6-3, 2.83) goes against Braves RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.59).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

