Cops: 3 people shot in suburban Denver school parking lot

“We as a state have to redouble our efforts on public safety,” said, Polis, a Democrat.

He added that “with the two shootings in Aurora we are going to have a renewed focus on youth violence.”

In Monday's shooting, the six students from Aurora Central High School were the victims of a drive-by shooting and police have not arrested anyone yet. The two schools are three miles (4.8 miles) apart.

The victims in Monday’s shooting, boys and girls ranging in age from 14 to 18, were all expected to survive but police chief Vanessa Wilson said Tuesday that two of them had “significant” injuries and faced long recoveries.

Numerous shell casings fired from different guns were found at the scene of Monday's shooting and it is possible some rounds were fired by someone on foot, police said. Police have said they have located one of two cars involved in that shooting.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said after Monday's shooting that everyone should be outraged by gun violence, which she called a public health crisis.

“There is a violence crisis across the nation right now, and so I think we all need to pay attention,” she said.