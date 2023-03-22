Cooperating guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate's death

Pippion, who sat through two trials, testified at Banta's and Sheffler's sentencings and questioned a system that incarcerated his mentally ill father on a theft charge. He said he accepted Hedden's apology.

“He was the only one who didn't go to trial. He was real sincere,” Pippion told The Associated Press. "He realized he made a terrible mistake and he accepted responsibility.

“That was the big deal. The others lied all the way through.”

In December 2019, Hedden, Sheffler and Banta were charged with conspiracy to deprive civil rights, deprivation of civil rights, obstruction of an investigation, falsification of documents and misleading conduct.

Myerscough sentenced Hedden to 72 months each on the civil rights counts and 72 months on a witness tampering charge, with the sentences to run concurrently. She dismissed the other charges.

Sheffler and Banta both received concurrent 15-year sentences for the civil rights violations and 5-year concurrent sentences on each of the other charges.

“You were a crucial witness to as well as a participant in this assault,” Myerscough said. “But you came forward and you were as honest as you can be.”

