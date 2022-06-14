springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cooling housing market prompts layoffs at Redfin

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage, says it will lay off 8% of its employees as the housing market cools off

SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage, says it will lay off 8% of its employees as the housing market cools off.

The Seattle Times reports CEO Glenn Kelman announced the layoffs Tuesday, telling employees, "With May demand 17% below expectations, we don't have enough work for our agents and support staff, and fewer sales leaves us with less money for headquarters projects."

The cuts at the online listing site and real estate brokerage could affect more than 450 people. Redfin has about 5,800 employees, not including those who work for RentPath, which Redfin acquired last year.

Redfin’s share price has dropped from about $39 at the start of the year to $8.55 this week.

The company lost about $110 million last year, up from $18.5 million the year before, according to SEC filings.

In Other News
1
Grueling playoffs take toll on Celtics in NBA Finals
2
Britain defends embattled plan to send migrants to Rwanda
3
1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
4
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
5
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top