Convicted sheriff gives thumbs-up review of jail he ran

“I was incarcerated, whether they kept me in my office up front or whether they had me in the hole in the back,” he said. “When you're incarcerated, let me tell you, you don't have the freedom to go.”

Blakely said he “couldn't ask for better treatment from the inmates,” and said some even offered to have him food delivered to the jail.

“I said, ‘No, I eat the jail food 'cause I love it because I've been eating it for the last 38 years,” he said.

Sentenced to three years in custody, Blakely won't get to serve time in the Limestone County jail once he begins his term. A judge ruled that he will be held at the Franklin County Jail, located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Athens.