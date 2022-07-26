Contreras salutes fans, helps Cubs win 6th in row, top Bucs

Thompson went a career-high seven innings.

Mychal Givens pitched the ninth to earn his second save. Closer David Robertson wasn’t used for the second consecutive game after earning a win and save Saturday and Sunday at Philadelphia.

The Cubs have (40-57) have their best winning streak since taking seven in a row last Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

The Pirates have lost four of five.

Thompson retired 16 of 18 batters before Hoerner committed a fielding error at shortstop with one out in the seventh, and 6-foot-7 rookie Oneil Cruz followed later with a two-run homer to center field.

Thompson completed the inning without further damage to top his previous high of 6 1/3 innings against the Reds on June 28.

Since the All-Star break, Cubs starters are 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA. Thompson has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last seven starts.

After Hoerner’s double, Wilson retired 14 of the next 17 hitters.

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES?

Cubs manager David Ross acknowledged that Contreras looked distracted during Monday’s game, in which he shed tears later after being asked to reflect on his seven seasons with the team.

“When he came up, he was a happy young man, lot of smiling, fitting in very easily, showing off the absolute cannon he had all the time,” Ross said of Contreras, who made his debut midway through the 2016 title season.

That was Ross’ final season as a player, and he recalled Contreras taking over his specific duties of catching veteran left-hander Jon Lester.

“It was a big deal when he caught Jon,” Ross said. “I know that was something he took pride in and probably learned a ton. I think you learn in the moment as much as I’ve noticed a growth in him in being able to read the game.”

UP NEXT

The Pirates will send RHP Zach Thompson (3-7, 4.64) when they open a four-game series Thursday against the Phillies.

The Cubs will start LHP Justin Steele (4-6, 4.02) in the first game of a four-game series Thursday against the Giants. Steele allowed one run in five innings in a 15-2 win Friday over the Phillies.

