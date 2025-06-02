Conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidential election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count. Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a very tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%.

The close race had the country on edge since a first round two weeks earlier and through the night into Monday, revealing deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.