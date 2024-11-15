Connor McDavid scores to become the 4th-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, scoring early in the second period for the Edmonton Oilers against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old McDavid reached the milestone in his 659th game. Wayne Gretzky was the fastest at 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 and Mike Bossy at 656.