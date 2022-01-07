Congressman's memoir corrected to remove reporter criticism

The new passage reads in part: “It turned out that Ellen Knickmeyer, who worked for the Washington Post and was covering the operation, had filed a story that accurately reported a squad had been killed or wounded. But it was apparently being misinterpreted by our loved ones back home to mean that the entire platoon was wiped out.”

William Morrow announced the correction in a Twitter post earlier this week, saying "Knickmeyer accurately reported casualties to one squad, not the full unit."

A spokesperson for Gallego wrote in a statement Friday that while the congressman considers “this matter resolved,” he was not offering an apology.

“Ruben Gallego’s shock as he experienced it in that moment of understanding her reporting, is not something that he can erase and apologizing for his emotional reaction and trauma, and the retelling of it in his book, is not appropriate.”

Knickmeyer has been at the AP since 2014 and also worked there from 1990-2005. She currently is based in Washington, D.C., and covers foreign policy, national and international security and climate change.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Knickmeyer said in response to the statement from Gallego's spokesperson: “The publisher and his co-author did what he didn’t, which is acknowledge the account he wrote in the book was fictional, and set the record straight publicly, as ethics require.”