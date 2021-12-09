Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown

Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, was taken into custody about four minutes after he entered the Longworth House Office Building, police said. Officers who were stationed at a security screening checkpoint at one of the building’s doors “spotted an image of a handgun in a bag on the X–ray screen,” Capitol Police said.

Officers tracked down Allsbrooks, who works in the office of the House Chief Administrative Officer. Police said Allsbrooks told them that he forgot the gun was in his bag,