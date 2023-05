Congressional candidate arrested for alleged drunken driving

“Voters will rightfully question David Min’s judgement after this incident, but will California Democrats?” NRCC spokesperson Ben Petersen asked in a statement.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Min was arrested around 10:50 p.m. near the Capitol, according to a police report. He was driving without headlights, then ran a red light, the report says.

Min showed “signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” a California Highway Patrol officer noted in the report. Min was booked in the Sacramento County jail.

Many state lawmakers stay overnight in Sacramento during the week rather than returning home to their districts.

Min is vying for the competitive Congressional seat in Orange County now represented by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who is leaving her post to enter a race to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Min, who has secured Porter's endorsement, is the most prominent Democrat in the race. Former Assemblyman Scott Baugh, a Republican, is also running.

Min, a Harvard-educated lawyer and a former congressional aide to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, was elected to the state Senate in 2020. He chairs the Senate's Committee on Natural Resources and Water.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins wouldn't say whether Min would face disciplinary action.

“Like Senator Min, we’re disappointed in his actions, but pleased that he’s taken responsibility and apologized," she said in a statement.