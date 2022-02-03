Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports

“Having a dropped call is way less serious than having a dropped airplane,” he said.

The FCC has said it provided an adequate buffer between C-Band and radio altimeters to prevent interference.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson detailed the agency's attempts to raise concerns with the FCC. He said analysis of new information from the wireless companies has allowed his agency to clear more planes, but that concerns haven't been eliminated for all altimeters.

The FCC and the telecom companies say that 40 other countries have rolled out C-Band 5G service without any reports of radio interference with planes. Aviation groups counter that most of those countries have lower-power 5G signals than the U.S or imposed other restrictions on the service to prevent interference.

Verizon and AT&T agreed to two delays before launching most of their planned new 5G service on Jan. 19 except near airports, where they agreed not to turn on new cell towers for the time being.

Dozens of flights were canceled last month because of 5G concerns, but widespread cancellations were avoided.

The committee was scheduled to hear from several representatives of the airline industry, and the president of a telecommunications trade group. The wireless industry official said aviation concerns were based on a 2020 study that she said was flawed.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel was invited but had a conflict, according to the committee.