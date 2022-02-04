Congress questions independence of NFL's Washington probe

The league claimed that no one of those known to have mistreated women was still employed by the team, but former employee Tiffani Johnston contradicted that claim on Thursday when she told Congress that Snyder sexually harassed her. Snyder denied Johnston's allegations, calling them "outright lies."

In a letter on Friday, the committee called on Goodell to release the full findings of the Wilkinson investigation by Feb. 14, threatening "alternate means of obtaining compliance" if he does not cooperate.

“The NFL must explain why a target of its investigation was given the ability to block the release of the investigation’s findings and why the NFL instructed Ms. Wilkinson to reverse course and not provide a written report,” the letter said. “Most importantly, the NFL must end its months-long efforts to hide the truth about misconduct at the (Washington Football Team) and cooperate with the committee’s investigation.”

The committee also said the league withdrew from its common-interest agreement with the team in October, creating a “legal limbo” that is preventing the release of documents requested by Congress.

The NFL and the team did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Johnston and five other former employees of the newly renamed Commanders franchise spoke to the committee in a roundtable discussion on Thursday, detailing their experiences of being subjected to sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior by team executives. They said the team has not been held accountable for its toxic workplace culture.

The former employees and their attorneys have also questioned why the league allowed Snyder to buy out his ownership partners while the investigation was ongoing.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., speaks during the House Oversight Committee during a roundtable "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Dan, left, and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)